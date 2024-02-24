ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (ACSAY) Price Target Increased by 191.18% to 6.27

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ACSAY) has been revised to 6.27 / share. This is an increase of 191.18% from the prior estimate of 2.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.06 to a high of 18.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.66% from the latest reported closing price of 7.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAY is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 1,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 18.49% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 14.89% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 38.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 19.02% over the last quarter.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 24.00% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 16.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 8.30% over the last quarter.

