ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR (ACSAY) Price Target Increased by 7.88% to 6.54

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR (OTC:ACSAY) has been revised to 6.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.88% from the prior estimate of 6.06 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -3.30 to a high of 17.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.01% from the latest reported closing price of 7.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAY is 0.09%, a decrease of 60.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.03% to 220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 30.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares.

