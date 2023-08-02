ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR (ACSAY) Price Target Increased by 18.89% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR (OTC:ACSAY) has been revised to 7.40 / share. This is an increase of 18.89% from the prior estimate of 6.23 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -1.62 to a high of 16.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from the latest reported closing price of 7.01 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAY is 0.22%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 282K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 24.12% over the last quarter.
