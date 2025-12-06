ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (BME:ACS) Price Target Increased by 16.15% to 75.61

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (BME:ACS) has been revised to €75.61 / share. This is an increase of 16.15% from the prior estimate of €65.10 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €53.63 to a high of €100.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15,619.75% from the latest reported closing price of €0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACS is 0.10%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 1,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 305K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 8.04% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 192K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 3.29% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 165K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing a decrease of 44.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 18.39% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 134K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 9.27% over the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 1.34% over the last quarter.

