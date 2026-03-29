ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (BME:ACS) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 97.99

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (BME:ACS) has been revised to €97.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of €88.75 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €68.18 to a high of €133.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20,272.05% from the latest reported closing price of €0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 93.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACS is 0.13%, an increase of 23.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.43% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDMO - Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 0.40% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACS by 6.94% over the last quarter.

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