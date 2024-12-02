News & Insights

Acrux Limited Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raising

December 02, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares as the company prepares to finalize details for a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to last until an announcement is made or trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates on this development from the specialty pharma company known for its topical pharmaceutical products.

