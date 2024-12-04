Acrux Gains FDA Approval and Raises $2.65 Million

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.
Acrux Limited has announced the U.S. FDA approval of its Nitroglycerin Ointment, alongside securing $2.65 million through a share placement to institutional investors. This development, coupled with a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders, highlights Acrux’s strategic efforts in expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical market.
