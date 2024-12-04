News & Insights

Acrux Gains FDA Approval and Raises $2.65 Million

December 04, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

December 04, 2024

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has announced the U.S. FDA approval of its Nitroglycerin Ointment, alongside securing $2.65 million through a share placement to institutional investors. This development, coupled with a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders, highlights Acrux’s strategic efforts in expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical market.

