Acrux Gains FDA Approval and Raises $2.65 Million

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acrux Limited has announced the U.S. FDA approval of its Nitroglycerin Ointment, alongside securing $2.65 million through a share placement to institutional investors. This development, coupled with a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders, highlights Acrux’s strategic efforts in expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical market.

For further insights into AU:ACR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.