ACRS Stock Alert: Why Aclaris Therapeutics Is Up Over 200% Today

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday after revealing results from a recent clinical trial.

Aclaris Therapeutics posted results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of ATI-450 to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. ATI-450 is an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor developed by the company using its proprietary KINect drug discovery platform.

Aclaris Therapeutics notes that over a 12-week period for the study, ATI-450 was well received by patients. That includes the drug scoring well in tolerability, as well as durable clinical activity.

Dr. David Gordon, CMO of Aclaris Therapeutics, said this about the trial results boosting ACRS stock up today.

“We believe these data support our hypothesis that MK2 inhibition is an important novel target for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, and we look forward to progressing ATI-450 to Phase 2b. We want to thank everyone who participated in these informative trials.”

Aclaris Therapeutics points out that it plans to submit a full breakdown of the clinical trial results for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. This will include additional data that was not revealed in today’s announcement.

Aclaris Therapeutics also mentions that the positive results from this clinical trial open the way for further testing of the drug. That includes conducting a Phase 2b trial of ATI-450 to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

ACRS stock was up 223.3% as of Tuesday morning.

