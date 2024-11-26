News & Insights

Acrow Limited Updates on Director’s Securities Interest

November 26, 2024 — 02:41 am EST

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited has announced a change in Director Steven Boland’s interest, with an acquisition of 551,066 Long Term Variable Remuneration Performance Rights. This update reflects a strategic move approved at the company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, increasing Boland’s total Performance Rights to 1,780,634. The move highlights a commitment to aligning executive interests with long-term company performance.

