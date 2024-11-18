Acrow Limited Confirms DRP Price for Upcoming Dividend

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Acrow Limited has confirmed the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid security, ACF, updating its previous announcement. The dividend relates to a six-month financial period ending on June 30, 2024, with the record date set for October 31, 2024. This update provides clarity for investors looking to benefit from Acrow’s upcoming dividend distribution.

For further insights into AU:ACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.