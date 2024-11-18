News & Insights

Acrow Limited Confirms DRP Price for Upcoming Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Limited has confirmed the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid security, ACF, updating its previous announcement. The dividend relates to a six-month financial period ending on June 30, 2024, with the record date set for October 31, 2024. This update provides clarity for investors looking to benefit from Acrow’s upcoming dividend distribution.

