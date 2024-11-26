Acrow Limited Announces New Employee Incentive Securities

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Limited has announced the issuance of a significant number of performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, totaling over 4 million, are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s strategy to motivate its workforce and align their interests with corporate goals.

