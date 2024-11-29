Acrow Limited Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acrow Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 754,196 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of Acrow’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value through its dividend or distribution plan. Interested investors should keep an eye on the ASX for potential opportunities as these securities become available on November 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.