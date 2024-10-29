Acrophyte Hospitality Trust to Announce Q3 Updates

ARA US Hospitality Trust (SG:XZL) has released an update.

Acrophyte Hospitality Trust is set to release its third-quarter business and operational updates on November 7, 2024, before the Singapore Exchange opens. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the trust has performed in the latest quarter, as these updates often provide insights into the financial health and strategic direction of Acrophyte’s hospitality ventures.

