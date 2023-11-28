Acrivon Gets FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation For ACR-368 OncoSignature Assay

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharma company Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) announced Tuesday that FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of ovarian cancer patients.

The designation reflects FDA's determination that the device might provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human disease.

Peter Blume-Jensen, CEO of Acrivon Therapeutics said, "We believe this designation is the first of its kind for such an assay, and represents yet another powerful validation of our AP3 platform."

The Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up development, assessment, and review for premarket approval, 510(k) clearance, and marketing authorization.

Acrivon said it has partnered with Akoya Biosciences to co-develop, validate, and commercialize Acrivon's ACR-368 OncoSignature assay.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.