Acrivon To Deliver Clinical Updates On ACR-368 And ACR-2316 Tomorrow; Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) will present updated interim data from its registrational-intent Phase 2b study of ACR-368, alongside initial clinical findings for ACR-2316, during a webcast scheduled for January 8, 2026.

The company's lead program, ACR-368 (prexasertib), is a selective CHK1/CHK2 inhibitor currently in Phase 2b development for endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for ACR-368 as a monotherapy, supported by OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity, and Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay to identify patients most likely to benefit.

Acrivon will also share early clinical data from ACR-2316, its second clinical-stage asset. The WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor demonstrated target engagement at lower dose levels and initial tumor shrinkage at DL3 in the ongoing Phase 1 trial. The program is designed for strong single-agent activity, activating CDK1, CDK2, and PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death.

In addition, the company plans to disclose a new preclinical candidate from its AP3-driven cell cycle program.

Acrivon's proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform enables rational drug design and predictive clinical development by quantifying drug-related effects in intact cells. The company is leveraging AP3 for both clinical and preclinical pipeline programs.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $134.4 million, expected to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027. ACRV has traded between $1.01 and $3.06 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $3.01, up 31.44%, and further rose in the overnight to $3.45, up 14.62%.

