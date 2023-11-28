Acrivon Announces Breakthrough Device Designation For ACR-368 OncoSignature Assay

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) announced the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay, a multiplex immunofluorescence assay for the identification of ovarian cancer patients who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

Peter Blume-Jensen, CEO of Acrivon Therapeutics, said: "We believe this designation is the first of its kind for such an assay, and represents yet another powerful validation of our AP3 platform."

The company has partnered with Akoya Biosciences to co-develop, validate, and commercialize Acrivon's ACR-368 OncoSignature assay.

