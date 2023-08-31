ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 13.52

The average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) has been revised to 13.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.94% from the latest reported closing price of 8.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.06%, an increase of 25.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 1,964K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 748K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 122K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 194.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 91K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 18.69% over the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

