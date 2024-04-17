ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from the latest reported closing price of 13.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.29% to 1,413K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 267K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 165.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 60.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axonic Funds - Axonic Strategic Income Fund Shares holds 91K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 88K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

