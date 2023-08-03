ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Price Target Decreased by 5.66% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an decrease of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 13.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.39% from the latest reported closing price of 8.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 2,026K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 760K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 17.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 144K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 91K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 18.69% over the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

