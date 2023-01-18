ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed at $9.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 10.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 104.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACRES Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.96, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

