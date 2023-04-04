ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.60, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACRES Commercial to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 332%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.9 million, up 78.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $55.3 million, which would represent changes of +88.89% and +25.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.72% higher within the past month. ACRES Commercial is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACRES Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.66, which means ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

