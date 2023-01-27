ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 14.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACRES Commercial to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ACRES Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

