ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed at $8.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 8.96% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

ACRES Commercial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 332% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.9 million, up 78.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $55.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.89% and +25.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.72% higher. ACRES Commercial is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACRES Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.65.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.