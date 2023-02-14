ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed at $9.64, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACRES Commercial to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ACRES Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.03, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

