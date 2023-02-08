ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed at $9.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 2.14% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 104.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ACRES Commercial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

