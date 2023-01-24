ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 26.97% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ACRES Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ACRES Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.02, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.