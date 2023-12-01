ACRES Commercial (ACR) Expands Share Buyback Program by $10M

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.’s ACR board of directors authorized an additional $10 million of the outstanding shares of both its common and preferred stock under its existing share repurchase program.

In November 2021, the company was authorized to repurchase $20 million of the outstanding shares of its common stock. In the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, ACR repurchased 298,000 shares for $2.7 million. It has $4.1 million of authorization remaining under this program.

Markedly, the company has been enhancing shareholder value on the back of share buybacks. In March 2016, ACRES Commercial was authorized with its securities repurchase program. In November 2020, the company was approved to repurchase up to $20 million of our outstanding shares of its common stock.

In July 2021, the authorized amount was fully used. Consequently, in November 2021, the company was authorized with the current $20-million program.

Since it repurchases its common stock at significant discounts to book value, these buybacks have been accretive to book value per share since the inception of the program. As of Sep 30, 2023, book value per share increased 2.3% sequentially to $25.07, with repurchases accounting for 15 cents of this increase.

The company’s share repurchase activities seem sustainable and might stoke investors’ confidence in the stock, with $104 million in total liquidity as of the third-quarter end, a record of buybacks and decent earnings strength.

In the past six months month, ACR shares have declined 10.5% against the industry's rise of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Share Buyback Plans of Other Companies

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. PROV announced a share repurchase plan to buy back up to 350,353 shares or nearly 5% of its outstanding shares.

This new repurchase plan replaced the previous program, which was announced in April 2022, wherein PROV was set to buy back approximately 364,259 shares. In April 2023, PROV announced an extension of the program for a year or until it is completed, whichever is earlier.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. HNVR announced a share buyback program. Under the plan, for which it has received the board’s approval, the company is set to buy back approximately 366,050 or nearly 5% of its outstanding shares.

HNVR maintains strong liquidity and a robust capital position, indicating that it will be able to sustain such capital distribution activities, thereby enhancing shareholder value.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.