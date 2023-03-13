ACRES Commercial (ACR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed at $8.69, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 5.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 252% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.4 million, up 59.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $50.5 million, which would represent changes of +58.97% and +14.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACRES Commercial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ACRES Commercial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

