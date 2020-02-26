Acreage Holdings Reports Its Revenue Doubled in Q4

Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) released its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, and reported revenue of $21.1 million -- double the $10.5 million that it brought in during the prior-year quarter. However, sales were down from the third-quarter result of $22.4 million. Full-year revenue of $74.1 million was more than triple 2018's total sales of $21.1 million.

However, on the bottom line, Acreage's Q4 loss of $65.6 million was more than twice as large as the $29.8 million loss it incurred a year ago. For the full year, Acreage's net loss totaled $195.2 million compared to a net loss of $32.3 million in 2018.

The company is in the midst of an effort to rapidly scale up its operations: Among its targets for 2020 is to build 10 to 15 new retail dispensaries. Acreage has budgeted for between $45 and $50 million in capital expenditures in 2020. But the company is also committed to improving its bottom line -- as part of that effort, it is looking at ways to bring down its general and administrative costs by $7 million annually.

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the past 12 months, Acreage's shares have declined by more than 77%, which is worse than the 64% drop in value that the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has undergone during that time, and only slightly better than Aurora Cannabis' 80% collapse. Acreage's latest results did nothing to change that trajectory -- the pot stock fell by as much as 4% in morning trading Wednesday, suggesting investors weren't impressed with the earnings report. It did, however, recover moderately, to down by about 2% at noon EST.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.