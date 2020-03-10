Acreage Holdings Opens Its First Florida Cannabis Dispensary

Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) has joined the Florida retail cannabis market. On Tuesday morning, it opened its inaugural dispensary in the state -- a branch of its high-end retail brand The Botanist.

The store is located in the Spring Hill suburb of Tampa. Since Florida still bars the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis, Acreage's new dispensary only sells to people with valid medical marijuana ID cards issued by the state.

Image source: Getty Images

The marijuana company has undertaken an assertive retail strategy. Last month, it began selling cannabis products for recreational use in Illinois, the latest state to sanction the drug's adult, nonprescription use. It also made marijuana industry history by opening the first dispensary in storied Atlantic City, New Jersey. Like the Florida store, that one only sells medical cannabis due to state legal restrictions.

Acreage now has 32 dispensaries in 13 states, 14 of which carry The Botanist brand. This is intended to be a relatively high-end line.

Interior of an outlet of The Botanist dispensary. Image source: Acreage Holdings

"Offering a warm and inviting environment in which to learn about the healing properties of the cannabis plant from trained patient care specialists, the Spring Hill Botanist dispensary includes a private consultation room, The Botanist's signature 'green foliage wall,' and much more," Acreage wrote in the press release heralding the opening.

In early trading on Tuesday, Acreage stock was up by nearly 6%.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.