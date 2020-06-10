Acreage Holdings Is Exiting Iowa's Cannabis Market

Cost-cutting by Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) has led it to withdraw from the state of Iowa. Barely two months after it suspended its wholesale operations in the state, the company on Tuesday relinquished its medical cannabis manufacturing license there.

At present, the relatively small and sparsely populated state permits only the sale and consumption of medical cannabidiol (CBD). This is heavily regulated by state authorities.

Acreage, under the brand name Iowa Relief, was one of only two manufacturers of cannabis products in the state. It will leave the other, privately held MedPharm, as the sole operator.

Image source: Getty Images.

Marijuana Business Daily quoted Acreage Vice President of Communications Howard Schachter as saying that the company's retrenchment "is in keeping with our recent announcement that our focus going forward will be on those markets with the greatest potential for growth."

Like most publicly traded marijuana companies active in the U.S., Acreage had been struggling even before the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. In its wake, the marijuana company announced a raft of cost-cutting measures including employee furloughs and dispensary closures. It also terminated a pair of planned acquisitions.

Earlier this month, Acreage announced it would raise up to $60 million in new capital through a secondary stock flotation and the issue of convertible debentures.

Investors didn't seem happy about the final phase of Acreage's Iowa departure. On Tuesday, the company's stock fell by 4.1%, which was a steeper decline than that suffered by the broader equities market.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.