ACRE Earnings Miss With 25% Sales Drop

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS was $(0.51), far below the analyst estimate of $0.00 (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) declined 25.2% year over year to $12.565 million, missing non-GAAP EPS expectations.

The quarterly dividend was cut by 40% to $0.15 per share, down from $0.25 per share in Q1 2024.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE), a specialty finance company focused on commercial real estate lending, reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 4, 2025. The main news in this release was Non-GAAP earnings per share coming in at $(0.51), well below the analyst consensus of $0.00 non-GAAP EPS. Reported revenue (GAAP) dropped to $12.6 million from $16.8 million in Q2 2024. Overall, the period saw declining revenue (GAAP), and further signs of stress in the commercial real estate loan portfolio.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.51) $0.00 N/A EPS (GAAP) $(0.20) $(0.11) (81.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $12.6 million $13.26 million $16.8 million (25.2%) Net Income (GAAP) $(11.0) million $(6.1) million (80.7%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Ares Commercial Real Estate operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It lends to owners and developers of commercial real estate properties, specializing in offering loans that traditional banks may not provide. The company’s core business is to offer customized financing solutions and direct loan originations, which allows it to target higher-yielding segments of the real estate market.

Recent strategic priorities have centered around safeguarding its REIT status, which permits it to avoid most federal income taxes so long as it distributes the bulk of its taxable income as dividends. The company is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management, providing it with access to industry expertise and deal sourcing. A critical factor for ongoing success is the ability to manage leverage prudently and maintain sufficient liquidity and capital. A competitive market means that access to proprietary origination and capital markets is vital for ongoing profitability.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

The period saw a significant deterioration in reported results compared to expectations and previous periods, with Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.51), missing the analyst estimate of $0.00. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.51 per share, a major reversal from analyst expectations for breakeven non-GAAP EPS. This shortfall reflects increased loan losses, lower net interest income, and further reduction of the loan book size.

This drop stemmed from both higher interest costs and a lower balance of loans on the books, as the company executed a strategy to reduce high-risk and office property exposures.

Realized credit losses on loans (GAAP) increased substantially compared to Q2 2024. The company recognized $33.0 million in loan losses (GAAP), up from $16.8 million in the prior year. Management stated it had "continued to use the strength of our balance sheet to accelerate resolutions of risk rated 4 and 5 loans and reduction of our office loans," referring to its practice of quickly addressing problem loans and focusing on higher-quality assets.

An important metric in real estate lending is the current expected credit loss (CECL) reserve. The company reported a net CECL benefit (reversal) of $20.15 million. While moving quickly to recognize losses can reduce future uncertainty, it also lowers book value in the near term.

The loan portfolio contracted from $1.66 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2025. This shrinkage is the result of deliberate strategy, as $337 million of repayments in the first half of 2025 increased available liquidity but put additional pressure on interest income. As of June 30, 2025, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported $178 million of available capital, including $94 million in cash. This higher liquidity position was achieved by allowing more loans to be repaid or resolved with losses, with the short-term impact of lowering core earnings power.

On the product side, new originations focused on senior loans, a type of commercial real estate loan with the highest claim on underlying collateral. Senior loans are generally considered the safest in the lending structure. Management stated that $43 million of senior loan commitments had been closed so far in Q3 2025, while repayments outpaced new lending. Revenue from real estate owned assets was $5.549 million, but property holdings in this category also incurred increased expenses.

The company took additional steps to reduce balance sheet risk, including a reduction in office loan concentration, ongoing acceleration of problem loan resolution, and a drop in total liabilities to $914.9 million as of June 30, 2025, from $1,211.1 million at December 31, 2024. The capacity to originate new loans and invest in higher-yielding opportunities remains a focus, though portfolio growth has lagged the pace of repayments and credit resolution.

The period also saw a reduction in the quarterly cash dividend. The payout was cut from $0.25 per share in Q2 2024 to $0.15 per share for both Q2 and Q3 2025. Management noted, "There is no assurance dividends will continue at these levels or at all."

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Trends

The company did not provide formal financial guidance for upcoming quarters or the full year in its earnings release. Management highlighted in general terms that the balance sheet and liquidity position should allow it to resolve troubled assets and invest in new loans that might improve earnings in the future. No commentary was given with specific figures or targets on net income, revenue, or loan growth.

Going forward, these include the pace of new loan origination compared to repayments, changes in the risk profile of the portfolio, and further adjustments to the dividend. Also of concern is the sustainability of REIT compliance, which requires the company to pay out most of its income as dividends, and any potential for dilution if additional capital-raising becomes necessary. Persistent challenges in the commercial real estate market, especially office properties, will likely continue to affect credit losses and overall profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

