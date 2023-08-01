ACRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (Symbol: ACRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.52, changing hands as low as $10.40 per share. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACRE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.52 per share, with $14.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.