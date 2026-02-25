ACR Alpine Capital Research Buys 1 Million Shares of Arrow Electronics Stock

Key Points

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,028,778 shares.

Quarter-end position value rose by approximately $87 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The trade represented approximately a 1.7% increase relative to the fund’s reported $6.4 billion in assets under management (AUM).

ACR Alpine Capital held a position valued at $379 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

The stake now represents 5.9% of reported AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On Feb. 4, 2026, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC disclosed a significant buy of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 4, 2026, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC acquired 1,028,778 additional shares of Arrow Electronics. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $87 million, reflecting the additional shares purchased and market pricing changes.

What else to know

The increase brings the Arrow Electronics position to 5.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after this filing: NYSEMKT:GBIL: $811.0 million (12.6% of AUM) NYSE:FDX: $502.8 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE:JNJ: $462.9 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:THO: $424.4 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:C: $418.8 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, Arrow Electronics shares were trading at $137.99, up 21.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.27 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $30.8 billion Net income (TTM) $569.7 million Market capitalization $7.0 billion Price (as of market close February 4, 2026) $137.99

Company snapshot

Offers electronic components, enterprise computing solutions, and related services across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions; revenue is primarily driven by semiconductor, passive component, and computing solution distribution.

Operates a two-segment business model: Global Components focuses on component distribution and value-added services, while Global Enterprise Computing Solutions delivers datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics offerings, generating income through product sales and service integration.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial clients worldwide.

Arrow Electronics is a leading global technology distributor with a diversified revenue base and broad geographic reach. The company leverages its scale and logistics expertise to deliver a comprehensive suite of products and services to industrial and commercial customers. Strategic positioning in both component distribution and enterprise computing enables Arrow to address evolving technology needs and maintain a competitive advantage in the technology supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

ACR Alpine Capital Research does extensive research on companies to identify potentially undervalued stocks. The fund added to several of its largest positions in the quarter, including FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, and Thor Industries. Arrow Electronics is outside its top five holdings, but made a significant purchase of over 1 million shares in the quarter.

Arrow Electronics distributes parts for cars, electronics, and data centers, among other things. The company experienced a recovery toward the end of the year. Its full-year revenue grew 10% to over $30 billion.

ACR Alpine Capital’s purchase appears to align with this sudden recovery in the business. Also, it suggests there could be more upside if business conditions in the industrial sector continue to improve.

On that note, the ISM Manufacturing PMI also rose above the crucial 50 level recently, signaling a broader recovery in the manufacturing sector. Arrow Electronics’ focus on shifting more investment to high-margin areas of its business puts it in a solid position to capitalize on this opportunity.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

