Acquisitions Support People's United (PBCT), Costs a Woe

On Jun 25, we issued an updated research report on People's United Financial PBCT. The company has witnessed solid organic growth in the last few years. Also, opportunistic acquisitions, with support from a strong balance sheet and capital position, are likely to aid long-term growth. However, consistently rising expenses and significant exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns.

The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward, over the last 30 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past six months, the stock has lost 32.1% compared with the 35.5% decline recorded by the industry.

People’s United’s strong balance-sheet position, along with the sound inorganic growth strategies, has bolstered its revenues. In November 2019, it acquired United Financial Bancorp, a financial services firm, in a 100% stock transaction. The transaction is likely to be 7 cents accretive to earnings per share based on fully phased-in cost savings in the upcoming period.

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company held a total debt of $6.9 billion. Though the debt level has risen in the past few years, the bank’s time-interest-earned ratio of 7.2 has grown consistently over the past few quarters, indicating the company's ability to meet its debt obligations based on current income. Thus, People’s United has a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.

Further, the company remains committed to enhance shareholder value, aided by a robust capital position. This April, it raised its quarterly dividend by 1.4%, marking the 27th consecutive annual dividend hike. In addition, these capital-deployment activities are sustainable for the long term, given its favorable debt/equity ratio.

However, despite undertaking a number of expense-saving initiatives, People’s United’s elevated operating expenses remain a headwind. Over the last five years (ended 2019), costs have witnessed a CAGR of 7.8%. Though the company is focused on optimizing its branch network and has initiated installation of technology to improve efficiencies and reduce costs, high expense levels, due to merger-related costs, and higher compensation and benefits costs, are likely to limit bottom-line expansion.

Also, majority of People’s United's loan portfolio — nearly 72% as of Mar 31, 2020 — comprises total commercial loans (commercial and industrial lending as well as commercial real estate lending). Such high exposure to commercial loans is a concern.

