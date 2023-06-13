Acquisitions boost new UK lottery operator Allwyn Intl

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Allwyn International, the European lottery company that won the next licence for the British game, grew total revenue by 80% in its first quarter, boosted by the acquisition of current British operator Camelot UK and the Illinois Lottery.

Allwyn's Chief Executive Robert Chvatal said the company's established operations in the Czech Republic, where it's headquartered, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Italy performed strongly, resulting in 17% organic growth and demonstrating the strength of its innovation in digital as well as in retail.

He said the new iteration of Britain's national lottery, which will start on Feb. 1 next year, would deploy the company's technology to boost digital revenue.

Allwyn, owned by the KKCG group of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek, agreed to buy Camelot UK for an undisclosed sum from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in November.

It then agreed to buy Illinois Lottery operator Camelot Lottery Solutions in December, giving it entry into the United States.

The company on Tuesday reported total revenue of 1.65 billion euros ($1.78 billion) and operating core earnings of 329.4 million euros, up 23%, for the quarter to end-March.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

