Acquisitions boost French construction firm Eiffage's 2022 revenues

By Dina Kartit

Feb 22 (REUTERS) - French construction firm Eiffage FOUG.PA posted a rise in annual earnings on Thursday, boosted by favourable investments in both its contracting and concessions segments.

The group, which builds roads, tunnels and electric infrastructure, reported consolidated revenue of more than 20.3 billion euros ($21.57 billion) for 2022, up 7.3% like-for-like over 2021 figures.

Revenue for Eiffage's contracting and concessions branches came in at 17.98 billion euros and 3.34 billion euros, respectively.

The group attributes this growth in part to investments. The concessions business was boosted by the acquisition of Sun'R in renewable energies, the commissioning of the A79 freeway in France and a stake increase in Channel Tunnel operator Getlink GETP.PA.

The company became Getlink's leading shareholder last year with an 18.8% stake for an investment of nearly 1.2 billion euros.

In contracting, the group made 11 acquisitions at Eiffage Energie Systemes in France, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The group now expects a further increase in operating profit on ordinary activities in both divisions in 2023. Eiffage's share of the net profit should also be boosted by Getlink stake, the group said, which will be "accounted for under the equity method from the second quarter onwards."

Eiffage will propose a dividend of 3.60 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9409 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.