Acquisitions Aid Waste Connections (WCN) Amid Low Liquidity

Waste Connections WCN had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 32.4% compared with the 27.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 26.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

WCN reported solid second-quarter 2024 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and increased 21.6% year over year. Revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and rose 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

How is WCN Doing?

Waste Connections primarily aims to provide vertically integrated services from collection through the disposal of solid waste in landfills that the company owns or operates. The operations are managed on a decentralized basis, thereby providing customers with all the decision-making authority. This assists WCN to identify and address customer needs on a real-time basis in a cost-effective basis. This is a highly efficient operational structure that saves costs, and allows the company to expand into geographically contiguous markets and operate in small communities that other market players may not find attractive.

WCN has been active on the acquisition front. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, Waste Connections completed 13, 24 and 30 acquisitions, respectively. These acquisitions significantly contributed to its revenues, with $410.9 million in 2023, $552 million in 2022, and $215.39 million in 2021. American Disposal Services, Groot Industries and Progressive Waste are the notable acquisitions made by Waste Connections.

Shareholders are being rewarded consistently by the company. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, Waste Connections paid out $270.6 million, $243 million and $220.2 million in dividends, respectively. Such an action points toward the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underlines its confidence in its business.

WCN's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 0.7 lower than the preceding quarter's 0.75 and the year-ago quarter's 0.76. A current ratio of less than 1 indicates that the company may have problems paying off its short-term obligations.

