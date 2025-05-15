An Acquisition Just Made Dick's the Most Exciting Stock in Retail

Average investors focus on the next year or two for a company they consider buying for their portfolios, but those who can keep a longer time horizon in mind stand out above the crowd. There are several examples of legendary value investors who don’t often move their money around, but every time they do, they sure keep a hold of their picks for at least half a decade to let their views properly play out.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:DKS]

Today, there’s an opportunity not to be the average investor in the retail sector but rather hang on to an opportunity that will likely develop for a few years to come, unlocking value for shareholders and seeing their portfolios turn green.

With a deep fundamental view and taking advantage of all the uncertainty and volatility in the S&P 500 today, an unlikely deal has unlocked the opportunity investors had been patiently waiting for.

Athletic and sportswear giant DICK’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has landed a deal to acquire another well-known brand in the United States, a combination that will likely bring the company to new heights by adding Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) to its ecosystem.

The connection may not be immediately obvious, but the market clearly sees what’s coming—and the outlook is undeniably optimistic.

Price Action Subtly Confirms a Bullish Move

When it comes to acquisitions, investors need to keep in mind that the company doing the buying will likely see its stock price come down as an initial reaction to the news, while the company getting bought will rally instead because of the “way out” that is being offered by the bigger fish.

For DICK’s, a fall from $227 per share down to $183 (a decline of nearly 20%) might spell trouble ahead, or perhaps a sign that management made the wrong move here. However, this is normal behavior, and exactly where investors need to zoom into the implications of a combined business moving forward for its impact on valuations.

Falling to only 72% of its 52-week high, shares of DICK’s now give investors a chance to reassess the future of this deal and potentially get a great bargain on it, before everyone else realizes where the true value should be moving forward.

A Future With Foot Locker by DICK’s Side?

While some Wall Street analysts may be downplaying the future of this acquisition through a recent downgrade of DICK’s stock on the news, investors can see this as a likely reaction to the stock’s price performance which is typically the case as analysts aren’t known for going against the chart most of the time.

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:DKS]

An analyst from TD Cowen decided to downgrade DICK’s stock from a previous Buy rating down to a Hold. However, the price target remained the same, which is interesting. Seeing a fair valuation on DICK’s at $216 per share, this suddenly bearish analyst still calls for as much as 20% upside from where the stock has fallen to on the news.

There’s a reason this analyst didn’t lower the price target and why the consensus view still calls for a 31.5% upside via a set $236.4 per share price target. It’s all deeply rooted in the fundamentals of the new combined business moving forward.

Looking at Foot Locker’s latest quarterly earnings report, investors can find that just the opposite is taking place. The company swung from a net loss per share of $4.13 during the same quarter a year ago to an astonishing shift to profitability this year, reporting as much as $0.51 in earnings per share (EPS).

It seems that DICK’s decided to acquire Foot Locker just as its business seems to be nearing a bottoming of its internal cycle of profitability and margins. The company saw a 3% increase in gross profit margins over the year, as well as new management initiatives to cut costs and manage capital better.

What Is Being Added for Investors?

DICK’s shareholders now enjoy a return on invested capital (ROIC) rate of up to 15% on the year, which is the sort of theme that value investors hunt for when looking to compound their capital moving forward.

Adding the new profitability from Foot Locker will only allow management to keep reinvesting and compounding more capital as the combined businesses go along, though it isn’t the latest $49 million in net income reported, but rather the long-term averages outside of tariff uncertainties that look closer to $350 million.

This development might start to justify the fact that 4.5% of DICK’s stock’s short interest left the scene over the past month, a sign of bearish capitulation as short sellers face the pressures of a growing business and fundamentals on this new combination.

Tying it all together as of May 2025, allocators from the Vanguard Group view the alignment as bullish, which is why they boosted their holdings in DICK’s stock by as much as 8.8% to net their position at $1.2 billion today. The opportunity to be inside malls and offer sportswear to match their current consortium will likely bring more growth to this combined entity.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.