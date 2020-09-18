Acquisition financing back in vogue in US corporate bonds

By David Bell and William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (IFR) - Low rates and strong investor demand are opening doors for junk-rated corporates and private equity firms to bring bond financings for acquisitions or dividend payments, spicing up a primary market recently dominated by refinancing activity.

An uptick in acquisition financing had been expected by investors after some leveraged buyout and acquisition activity over the summer.

Last week, engineering and construction company KBR priced a US$250m senior note as part of the funding for its US$800m acquisition of Centauri Platform Holdings, while AM General, the maker of the Humvee military vehicle, was marketing a US$600m bond as part of the financing of the company's acquisition by KPS Capital Partners from an affiliate of MacAndrews & Forbes.

These are still only early signs of an uptick in what remains a relatively quiet market for acquisitions and leveraged buyouts in the high-yield market, though more are expected.

"Once you deal with your near-term maturities, which the majority of larger high-yield guys have, and your next set of bond maturities is 2026 or 2027, and you have no covenants, then you can get creative," said Lale Topcuoglu, head of credit at JO Hambro Capital Management.

"In high-yield I think it will be more leveraged buyouts or management buyouts. M&A is trickier because even if the other company is in stress you have to pay par for those bonds."

Last week's deals followed a jumbo financing package which was priced in the prior week to help fund the merger of Virgin Media and 02, as well as a deal for Radiate Holdco (the holding company for Astound Broadband) to refinance debt and pay a dividend to its private equity owners TPG Capital ahead of the rumoured sale of the company.

Blackstone's acquisition of human genealogy provider Ancestry.com, one of the largest sponsor-backed deals seen since the pandemic took hold, also remains in the leveraged finance pipeline.

The deal is expected to be financed with US$2.2bn of first-lien loans and US$500m of high-yield bonds and could come in the fourth quarter.

MORE M&A EXPECTED

Similar themes are brewing in the investment-grade corporate bond market.

Merger and acquisition funding has yet to pick up in earnest, but bankers expect it will soon, especially after a number of headline-grabbing deals were announced last week.

Nvidia announced a US$40bn deal to buy chip-designer Arm from SoftBank Group, Gilead is expected to issue US$6bn of new debt to fund its US$21bn takeover of Immunomedics, Oracle is partnering with social media platform TikTok and MetLife is buying Versant Health for US$1.68bn, according to reports.

Not all of these will be financed with new debt in the bond market, but bankers said they expected some of it will.

"I'm not surprised by the pick-up," said Steve Kellner, head of corporates at PGIM Fixed Income.

Higher-quality companies in sectors that have been able to weather the Covid-19 pandemic are now being a little more aggressive with their balance sheets and taking advantage of low interest rates, he said.

One senior DCM banker said: "It's not as if that there is all of a sudden a crystal ball, but people are feeling more comfortable with how their business has been impacted, what the future looks like, and how they can manage things. M&A could be the next driver of issuance in the high-grade market."

PRE-FUNDING RISK

With a presidential election and resulting market volatility on the horizon, issuers may be tempted to act sooner rather than later to fund acquisitions.

Currently attractive funding conditions reduce the negative carry cost on the bonds that companies will have to pay before they can benefit from the additional earnings of a target when the deal closes.

"The economics of that decision have changed given where rates are and I would think all of those factors would lend people to issue closer to the outset rather than wait until the close," the DCM banker said.

Weighing against that is the need for many of these deals to obtain regulatory approval, and the risk of delays.

"Something is not going to come unless they feel confident on the timing of regulatory approvals," said a high-yield banker. "Negative carry is not the only factor here."

Investors have also become more circumspect about deals that pre-fund mergers after garbage disposal company Waste Management delayed its acquisition of Advanced Disposal in June.

A clause in the bonds that pre-funded the merger allowed Waste Management to call the notes at a price well below where they were trading in the secondary market, angering investors.

"After Waste Management, investors are very sensitive and we would have to feel highly confident on a deal's ability to close or be well compensated for that risk," said Kellner.

(This story will appear in the September 19 issue of IFR Magazine.)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.