News & Insights

Markets
SJM

Acosta Group Expands Partnership With J.M.Smucker Across North America

July 10, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acosta Group, a collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies, Wednesday announced the expansion of a partnership with The J.M.Smucker Co. (SJM) to include sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce across North America.

During the expansion of engagement, Acosta will provide a suite of sales and marketing solutions for its brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail, and leverage the representation of the Company's brands by activating its In-Store Services merchandising team.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Acosta Group, commented, "Our integrated sales and marketing agencies will support Smucker with everything from headquarter sales to digital commerce, demonstrating our ability to provide our CPG clients with frictionless access to our complete set of services and solutions."

Currently, J.M.Smucker Company's stock is trading at $109.82, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.