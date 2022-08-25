Personal Finance

Acorns’ Kennedy Reynolds on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Kennedy Reynolds, chief education officer at Acorns, an app that helps people save and invest.

My Best Purchase

My best purchase has been my passport, and almost every trip I’ve taken with it. Those experiences have paid off in spades, without expiration.

My Worst Purchase

If I could, I’d take back just about every clothing, shoe and accessory splurge, and almost every toy I’ve bought for my kids! Imagine adding those up and investing the total instead. Kids play with toys for a day. The material stuff goes out of style. If I had invested that sum in my Acorns diversified portfolio, I’d have way more than a fancy pair of jeans.

