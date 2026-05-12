Acorn Stock Declines Post Q1 Earnings, Recurring Revenue Rises

Shares of Acorn Energy, Inc. ACFN have lost 8.9% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.4% gain over the same period. Over the past month, the stock plunged 9.9% against the S&P 500’s 8.5% increase.

Acorn’s Earnings Snapshot

Acorn reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $2.2 million, down 28.1% from $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower hardware shipments tied to a major cellphone provider contract. Hardware revenue plunged 55.7% year over year to $0.8 million from $1.8 million, while monitoring revenue — ACFN’s higher-margin recurring revenue stream — rose 11.7% to $1.4 million from $1.3 million. Gross margin improved 510 basis points to 80.2% from 75.1% as monitoring revenue accounted for a larger portion of sales.

Acorn posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $77,000, or 3 cents per share, against a net income of $0.5 million, or 19 cents per share, in the prior-year period.

Within segments, Power Generation revenue fell 27.8% to $2.1 million from $2.9 million, while Cathodic Protection revenue declined 31.8% to $144,000 from $211,000. The new Infrastructure Solutions segment remained pre-revenue during the quarter.

ACFN’s Recurring Revenue Growth Supports Margin Expansion

Management emphasized that growth in monitored endpoints continued to drive recurring monitoring revenue despite volatility in hardware sales tied to large enterprise deployments. Monitoring revenue carries approximately a 94% gross margin, helping offset the decline in hardware sales and lifting consolidated gross margin above 80%.

Acorn said the major cellphone provider contract contributed only $93,000 of hardware revenue in the first quarter compared with $876,000 in the prior-year quarter, as the initial deployment phase is largely complete. However, monitoring revenue from the same customer increased to $167,000 from $69,000 a year earlier, reflecting ongoing service revenue tied to deployed units. During theearnings call management said it expects additional hardware revenue of $350,000 to $500,000 from this customer during 2026 as new tower deployments continue.

Backlog, represented by deferred revenue, stood at $3.3 million at quarter-end, with $2.9 million expected to be recognized over the next 12 months. Cash from operating activities totaled $53,000, and ACFN ended the quarter with $4.3 million in cash and no debt.

Acorn Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acorn Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acorn Energy Inc. Quote

Acorn’s Infrastructure Solutions Expansion and AIO Partnership

Acorn continued advancing its Infrastructure Solutions business, launched through its technology partnership with Israel-based AIO Systems. Under the agreement, OmniMetrix secured exclusive North American rights to market and distribute AIO’s monitoring and analytics solutions for telecommunications towers, data centers and utility infrastructure.

Management said the broader AIO solution suite could generate average site revenue five to six times greater than existing OmniMetrix offerings because it covers full-site monitoring, including power systems, environmental controls and security monitoring. ACFN has already activated two telecom tower demonstration sites in the Atlanta area and plans to target existing telecom customers before expanding into data centers and utility substations.

Executives also highlighted growing concerns around theft at cell tower locations, describing it as a potentially significant opportunity for the new monitoring platform. Management noted that Acorn is still finalizing pricing models and does not expect Infrastructure Solutions revenue in the first half of 2026.

ACFN’s Expenses and Profitability Pressures

Operating expenses increased 11.1% year over year to $1.9 million from $1.7 million, driven largely by higher stock-based compensation and incremental investments in personnel and technology. Stock compensation expense rose to $197,000 from $61,000 in the prior-year period after the board approved expanded stock option awards for management and directors following ACFN’s Nasdaq uplisting and AIO partnership completion.

Management stated during the conference call that, excluding noncash compensation expense, Acorn would have remained profitable in the quarter. OmniMetrix itself generated operating income of $395,000 despite absorbing approximately $50,000 of expenses tied to the pre-revenue Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Acorn’s Outlook and Growth Expectations

Acorn reiterated its long-term objective of achieving average annual revenue growth of 20% or more over a three-to-five-year period. Management cited favorable industry trends, including grid reliability concerns, data center expansion, electrification and rising demand for backup power infrastructure, as supportive tailwinds.

ACFN expects second-quarter 2026 hardware revenue comparisons to remain below prior-year levels due to the large cellphone provider contract, though management anticipates stronger overall performance later in the year as new initiatives ramp.

ACFN’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Acorn invested $250,000 to acquire exclusive commercialization and distribution rights under the AIO Systems partnership agreement. The company also formally established Infrastructure Solutions as a separate reporting segment to track the new business line.

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