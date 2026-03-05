Acorn Energy, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Acorn Energy, Inc. (ACFN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.07 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $5.23 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 32.6% to $2.38 million from $3.53 million last year.

Acorn Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.07 Mln. vs. $5.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $2.38 Mln vs. $3.53 Mln last year.

