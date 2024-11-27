News & Insights

Acorn Capital Increases Stake in Amplia Therapeutics

November 27, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Acorn Capital Limited has increased its stake in Amplia Therapeutics Ltd., boosting its voting power in the company from 6.49% to 7.70%. This change reflects an adjustment in the substantial holding of Acorn Capital, which manages various investment portfolios. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates Acorn’s growing influence within Amplia Therapeutics.

