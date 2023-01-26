Acorn Bioventures, L.p. Cuts Stake in Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Fintel reports that Acorn Bioventures, L.p. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.04MM shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF). This represents 6.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 2, 2020 they reported 5.99MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 371.68% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardiff Oncology is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 371.68% from its latest reported closing price of $1.73.

The projected annual revenue for Cardiff Oncology is $0MM, a decrease of -49.65%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.09.

Fund Sentiment

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 16.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cardiff Oncology Inc is 0.0096%, a decrease of 29.1035%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.71% to 8,109,934 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group S.A. holds 750,000 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management LP holds 722,100 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 421,988 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727,616 shares, representing a decrease of 72.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDF by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 414,372 shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412,110 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDF by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 224,057 shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cardiff Oncology Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with the singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Its goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. The company is developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. Its clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to enable assessment of patient response to treatment. Cardiff has three clinical programs that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of onvansertib: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A new Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021.

