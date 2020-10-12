Markets
ATV

Acorn Agrees To Be Taken Private For $21.00/shr In Cash

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Acorn International Inc. (ATV) said Monday that it agreed to be taken private by First Ostia Port for $21.00 per share in cash.

The purchase represents a premium of approximately 39.4% over the company's closing price of US$15.07 per ADS on October 9, 2020.

Acorn's board has approved the merger agreement.

The Merger is currently expected to close during the last quarter of 2020. If the Merger is completed, the company will continue its operations as a privately held company and the company will no longer be listed on the NYSE, Acorn said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular