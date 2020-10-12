Acorn Agrees To Be Taken Private For $21.00/shr In Cash

(RTTNews) - Acorn International Inc. (ATV) said Monday that it agreed to be taken private by First Ostia Port for $21.00 per share in cash.
The purchase represents a premium of approximately 39.4% over the company's closing price of US$15.07 per ADS on October 9, 2020.
Acorn's board has approved the merger agreement.
The Merger is currently expected to close during the last quarter of 2020. If the Merger is completed, the company will continue its operations as a privately held company and the company will no longer be listed on the NYSE, Acorn said in a statement.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryATV
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Report: Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants Report Serious Side Effects