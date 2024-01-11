Acorda Therapeutics To Regain Worldwide Commercialization Rights To FAMPYRA

(RTTNews) - Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) on Thursday announced that it will be regaining the worldwide commercialization rights to FAMPYRA, a drug that helps to improve walking disability in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS), effective January 1, 2025.

This decision follows Biogen's move to terminate the license and collaboration agreement.

FAMPYRA is already marketed as AMPYRA (dalfampridine) in the United States and is also indicated in the European Union and other territories throughout the world.

Acorda and Biogen are working together to ensure a seamless transition for Acorda to commercialize and supply FAMPYRA.

As marketing authorization transfers and distribution arrangements are finalized for each territory, Acorda aims to take over the commercialization responsibilities as soon as possible during 2024.

