Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.4% to US$0.84 in the past week. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$53m, Acorda Therapeutics delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.05 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ACOR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$90.7m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 45% reduction in Acorda Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$1.95 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$101.8m and US$1.51 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The analysts lifted their price target 16% to US$3.67, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Acorda Therapeutics at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Acorda Therapeutics'decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 45% next year, topping off a historical decline of 17% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Acorda Therapeutics is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Acorda Therapeutics. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Acorda Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Acorda Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

