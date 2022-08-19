Acorda Therapeutics COO Lauren Sabella To Resign

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) announced Friday that Lauren Sabella, Chief Operating Officer, will resign from the Company effective September 30, 2022. She will be working in a strategic advisory role for early-stage biotechnology companies.

Sabella's responsibilities will be assumed by two of her current direct reports, Sofia Ali, Senior Vice President of Operations & Strategic Planning and Susan Way, Senior Vice President of Drug Development and Regulatory Affairs.

Sabella, with thirteen years of contributions as a member of Acorda's executive leadership team, has been the COO since September, 2021. She joined Acorda in 2010 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Development, and became Chief Commercial Officer in February 2015.

Before joining Acorda, Sabella was the Founder and Principal of Tugboat Consulting Group. She also served as Corporate Officer and Vice President of Commercial Development at Altus Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to joining Altus, Sabella was employed by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals for 18 years in positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to this role, she had over ten years of marketing experience.

